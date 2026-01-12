Watch CBS News
Business

Gas prices in Michigan rise 11 cents for the week, AAA reports

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Gas prices in Michigan have gone up an average of 11 cents this week, AAA-The Auto Club reports. 

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 10 cents less than this time last month, and 23 cents less than this time last year. 

At that price point, motorists are paying about $42 for a 15-gallon tank of galine. 

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price also has actually increased. Metro Detroit's current average is $2.81 per gallon, about 4 cents more than last week's average but still 27 cents less than this same time last year. 

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are Ann Arbor ($2.91), Jackson ($2.87) and Lansing ($2.87). 

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are Traverse City ($2.66), Marquette ($2.71) and Grand Rapids ($2.72). 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue