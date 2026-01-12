Gas prices in Michigan rise 11 cents for the week, AAA reports

Gas prices in Michigan have gone up an average of 11 cents this week, AAA-The Auto Club reports.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 10 cents less than this time last month, and 23 cents less than this time last year.

At that price point, motorists are paying about $42 for a 15-gallon tank of galine.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price also has actually increased. Metro Detroit's current average is $2.81 per gallon, about 4 cents more than last week's average but still 27 cents less than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are Ann Arbor ($2.91), Jackson ($2.87) and Lansing ($2.87).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are Traverse City ($2.66), Marquette ($2.71) and Grand Rapids ($2.72).