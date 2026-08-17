Gas prices in Michigan up 12 cents in past week, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan are up 12 cents a gallon this week, AAA says, with motorists paying an average of $4.27 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

That price is 19 cents more than this time last month and $1.13 more than this time last year.

A 15-gallon tank of gas costs about $64 to fill up at that price point.

While gasoline demand has decreased, AAA says, citing data from the Energy Information Administration, supply and production also decreased. U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

"The relief Michigan drivers experienced last week was short-lived, as pump prices have reversed course and climbed by double digits," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($4.33), Jackson ($4.33) and Lansing ($4.32).

The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Marquette ($4.05), Traverse City ($4.19) and Metro Detroit ($4.23).

AAA issues gas price trend reports on Mondays and maintains a database with gas price averages updated daily.