Gas main break repairs continue in Troy, lane closures remain in effect

Laner closures continued Wednesday morning in Troy, Michigan, in the aftermath of a construction-related natural gas main break.

The Troy Police Department reported at 7:08 a.m. Wednesday that John R. Road between Big Beaver Road and Maple Road is limited to one lane in each direction. "Please plan your morning routes accordingly and expect delays," the notice said.

A road closure had been in effect since early Tuesday afternoon, when the line break was reported. The partial road reopening happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A Consumers Energy spokesperson said the natural gas line break resulted from a contractor who was working in the area for construction of a gas station. The Troy Fire Department reported Consumers Energy crews were able to stop the gas leak by Tuesday evening, then remained on site overnight to begin permanent repairs.

The Road Commission of Oakland County and Troy Department of Public Works also assisted at the scene.