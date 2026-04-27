Metro Detroit man charged after crashing into Ferndale Verizon store during police chase

A Garden City, Michigan, man was charged after a police chase ended when he crashed into a Verizon store in Ferndale.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, 26-year-old Emad Rehman was sentenced to third-degree fleeing and eluding and driving while his license was suspended. Court records show that Rehman received a $5,000 bond.

Prosecutors say that on April 24, Rehman was driving a Tesla Model 3 when he allegedly ran a red light, prompting a chase by a Royal Oak police officer. Prosecutors say Rehman was driving through traffic at high speed when he lost control of the car and crashed into the store at the corner of Lewiston and Woodward avenues.

At the time of the incident, Rehman had outstanding warrants and was driving without insurance, prosecutors say.

"It's fortunate this incident ended without any injuries," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "The defendant's alleged actions recklessly endangered countless motorists and damaged a business."

Rehman is due back in court on May 8 for a probable cause conference, according to court records.