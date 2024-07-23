Michigan Democratic delegates vote to endorse Kamala Harris as nominee in presidential race

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Democratic Party announced that delegates have overwhelmingly voted to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential race.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes issued the following statement:

"Our party and our delegation are built on values of hard work, community, and building a brighter future — and that is exactly what Kamala Harris represents. She has been a tireless fighter for reproductive rights, workers' rights, and growing the middle class. "Since the day she took office, Vice President Harris has clearly shown her dedication to Michiganders, their values, and their families. As a prosecutor and senator, she worked to keep her community safe from those who sought to harm it — now, as our nominee, she is doing the exact same thing as she fights to beat Donald Trump and his MAGA agenda once again. "As delegates across the country rally behind Harris, we are excited to continue to unite this party so we can come together in November and elect Democrats up and down the ballot."

The endorsement comes days after President Biden announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the race. Moments after withdrawing his reelection bid, Mr. Biden endorsed Harris for the Democratic nomination. Other officials, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have officially announced their endorsement for Harris.

A successor will be chosen by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Aside from lawmakers and other politicians, Harris also received backing from members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine.