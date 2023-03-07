What's a "Worm Moon" and when can you see it?

March's full moon, also known as the "Worm Moon," will shine bright in the sky on Tuesday night.

It will be the last full moon of the winter, the Farmer's Almanac points out. This month's full moon will look even bigger than usual when it's near the horizon shortly after it rises.

Moonrise will be at around 6 p.m. A Farmer's Almanac web page shows specific times for different ZIP codes.

Some areas with rain in the forecast may have a chance of seeing a rare moonbow. It's like a rainbow, but it happens when the moon's light is refracted in drops of rain. Moonbows can only be seen when the full moon is low in the sky, which happens hours after sunset.

The "Worm Moon" was preceded this year by the "Wolf Moon" and "Snow Moon." Next month, astronomy fans can keep an eye out for the full "Pink Moon."

The name "Worm Moon" may have come from the earthworms typically found as spring nears, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. It also may date back to writings from the 1760s about worms, or beetle larvae, coming out from bark as trees thaw from the winter.

March's full moon also has the distinction of being the Lenten Moon, which comes before the spring equinox on March 20.