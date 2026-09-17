Fuel prices in Michigan spike again with 21-cent jump for unleaded gas

Gas station prices spiked again in Michigan, with a 21-cent increase for regular unleaded fuel and a 20-cent increase on diesel fuel when comparing Wednesday's average prices to Thursday's average prices.

Thursday's diesel pricing sets yet another record in the state on the fuel blend typically used by trucks and commercial vehicles.

AAA-The Auto Club Group issues trending reports on Mondays, but also maintains a database with daily updates on pricing for typical gas station fuel options on the local, state and national level.

Here's a look at what has happened in just the past few days.

Unleaded regular gas in Michigan

$4.31 on Monday.

$4.43 on Tuesday.

$4.54 on Wednesday.

$4.75 on Thursday.

AAA's database shows there are several counties in Michigan where the local average price is $4.80 or higher.

Michigan's record price for regular unleaded gas is $5.22, set in June 2022.

Diesel fuel in Michigan

$6.14 on Monday.

$6.25 on Tuesday.

$6.34 on Wednesday.

$6.54 on Thursday

Michigan's new record price for diesel fuel is $6.44, set on Thursday, breaking the previous record set on Wednesday.

Unleaded regular gas national average

$4.31 on Monday.

$4.32 on Tuesday.

$4.36 on Wednesday.

$4.43 on Thursday.

The national record is $5.01, set in June 2022.

Diesel fuel national average

$6.23 on Monday.

$6.26 on Tuesday.

$6.31 on Wednesday.

$6.39 on Thursday.

The new national record is $6.39, set on Thursday, beating the previous record set on Wednesday.

What affects the price at the pump?

Crude oil pricing accounts for 52% of the price of regular gasoline and 42% of the price of diesel fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The other costs that feed into retail pricing include refining, distribution and federal/state/local taxes.

When one or more of those factors change in cost, so does the pricing at the pump.