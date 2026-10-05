Friends, family remember Dearborn man killed while helping crash victims

A 19-year-old Dearborn man who stopped to help people involved in a crash on the Lodge Freeway was struck and killed by another driver late Saturday night, according to Michigan State Police.

Hazem Hussein was laid to rest Monday in Dearborn, two days after police say he was killed while trying to help strangers involved in a crash. Family and friends remembered Hussein as a kind and selfless person who was always willing to help others.

Hussein's cousin, Abdul Ghaleb, said stopping to help people he didn't know was representative of the person Hussein was throughout his life.

Friends Mohamad Hassan and Hutch Alsaedy also remembered Hussein as a kind and helpful person whose impact on those around him will not be forgotten.

Police said Hussein was not involved in the initial crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday on the southbound M-10 near Nine Mile Road. One of the vehicles involved was disabled and blocking the two left lanes of the freeway, according to state police.

A few minutes later, Hussein stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder, got out and crossed the freeway in an attempt to help those involved in the crash. While Hussein was providing assistance, police said another driver approaching the disabled vehicle swerved in an attempt to avoid it and struck Hussein.

Michigan State Police troopers, Southfield police officers and Southfield Fire Department personnel immediately began lifesaving efforts, including CPR. Hussein was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who struck Hussein remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. There were no immediate indications that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

The crash remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.