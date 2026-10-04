Motorist helping people involved in crash fatally struck by vehicle in Southeast Michigan, police say

A driver is dead after they were hit by a vehicle while helping with people involved in a crash on a highway late Saturday, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Michigan Highway 10 near Nine Mile Road in the southeast part of the state around 11:39 p.m. The collision left one of the vehicles disabled and blocking two lanes of the highway, the law enforcement agency said.

A few minutes later, a motorist stopped on the right shoulder of the highway and left their vehicle to assist people involved in the two-vehicle crash. According to the agency, they were hit by a vehicle that swerved in an attempt to avoid the disabled vehicle.

Officials said the individual hit died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by emergency personnel.

The driver who struck the person assisting those involved in the two-vehicle collision remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the agency said.

As of Sunday morning, the investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing.