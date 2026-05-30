Officer fatally shoots 15-year-old boy while responding to reported domestic dispute in Fraser, officials say

A 15-year-old boy is dead after an officer shot him while responding to a reported domestic dispute in Fraser, Michigan, on Saturday evening, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

Officers with the city responded to the reported dispute on the 17000 block of Breezeway around 5:30 p.m.

"During the encounter, an officer discharged their firearm, striking a 15-year-old male," the city agency said in a news release.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Officials have yet to disclose further details about the alleged dispute or the shooting.

Several law enforcement cars are parked on a street in Melvindale, Michigan, on May 30, 2026, after city officials said an officer fatally shot a 15-year-old boy while responding to a reported domestic dispute in the area. CBS News Detroit

Investigators were going door-to-door after the shooting to speak with nearby residents. CBS News Detroit spoke with a couple who live across the street from where it happened. They said they didn't see what happened, but have recently seen police in the area more frequently.

"The last couple months, the police have been coming by here, and they'd be sitting out front, and then we'd see them go in the house, and talk to people and come out, but nobody's getting arrested or anything," Michael Bone, a nearby resident, said. "They'd leave. And it just keeps going on, and on and on. I told my wife, I said, 'Eventually something is going to happen with this juvenile.'"

The officer who shot the teen has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the agency said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.