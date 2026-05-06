Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez suspended 6 games for hitting Trevor Story

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Boston Red Sox second basemen during Tuesday night's game in Detroit.

Unless he appeals the ruling by Major League Baseball, Valdez's suspension will begin Wednesday night. He will be eligible to return on May 14 against the New York Mets. Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for On-Field Operations, announced the suspension.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch also received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for Valdez's actions. Hinch will serve his suspension on Wednesday night.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, left, talks with Boston Red Sox's Willson Contreras after Trevor Story was hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Detroit. Jose Juarez / AP

Leading 8-2 through three innings Tuesday, Boston's Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu led off the fourth inning with back-to-back home runs. On the next pitch, Valdez hit Story with a 94-mph fastball, leading to benches emptying and the bullpens coming out onto the field. Boston would go on to win the game 10-3.

Story said after the game that he believes he was hit intentionally.

"I was in there ready to hit, and it showed up way behind me and off the numbers," he said. "We all know what's what."

Valdez, who surrendered 10 runs — seven earned — over three-plus innings, was ejected after the incident.

"It was not intentional," Valdez said through an interpreter after Tuesday night's game. "It might look like it, but it wasn't. I was trying to throw strikes after the two consecutive home runs. I was trying to go back in the zone, and that pitch came out of my hand."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.