Man who shot Livingston County homeowner killed in return fire, sheriff's office says

A man who shot a Fowlerville, Michigan, resident in the resident's home on Thursday is dead after the homeowner returned fire, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the shooting at a home on the 5500 block of Nicholson Road around 7:09 p.m. Investigators said the man entered the residence and shot multiple times at the homeowner, identified by the sheriff's office as a male.

The homeowner then shot the man, who officials said died at the scene. The Fowlerville resident was hit twice by the gunfire. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to the sheriff's office, the man killed was the estranged husband of a "female acquaintance" who was visiting the homeowner at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said the man allegedly traveled around an hour from the Lake Orion area to Fowlerville.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.