Four suspects ran off with 17 liquor bottles from Kroger, Bloomfield Township police say

Police are investigating the coordinated heist of 17 bottles of liquor from a suburban Detroit supermarket, with four people believed to be suspects.

The retail fraud incident occurred on Sunday at the Kroger on West Maple Road near Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Township, Oakland County. Store employees said four people, all of whom appeared to be in their late teens, went to the liquor aisle after entering the store.

The four males took out bags that had been concealed in their clothing "and began filling them with various bottles of liquor," police said. A store manager confronted the group. But the suspects ran outside and into a black Chrysler minivan.

Once the merchandise was inventoried, the store reported that 17 bottles of liquor were stolen, with a total value of $1,241.70.

Officers ask that anyone with information about this shoplifting incident contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.