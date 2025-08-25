Watch CBS News
Four rescued after stranded overnight in Northern Michigan woods

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Two adults and two children were rescued this weekend after failing to return from day of fishing and hiking in Northern Michigan, state police reported. 

Crews from a Michigan State Police helicopter and Michigan Department of Natural Resources rescue boat teamed up on the sighting that led to the rescue of the four from a heavily wooded area. 

The two men and two youths had been dropped off Saturday near Lake Skegemog, which is part of the Elk River Chain of Lakes in North Michigan. When they didn't return to their pickup location at the designated time, the Kalkaska Count Sheriff's Office was contacted. 

The Michigan State Police and Michigan DNR crews joined the search efforts early Sunday. 

As the helicopter flew into the area, DNR crews saw campfire smoke deep within a heavily wooded area. The helicopter crew monitored details from ahead until a DNR rescue boat could reach the group and bring them to safety. 

"This successful outcome was the result of outstanding teamwork and coordination between agencies. We're grateful for the collaboration with our law enforcement partners and proud of the effort that brought everyone home safely," state police said

