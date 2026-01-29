Four Michigan House Democrats visit Minnesota to "stand in solidarity"

A small group of Democratic Michigan lawmakers was in Minnesota on Thursday, they say, to "stand in solidarity" against violent immigration efforts.

According to their online schedule, lawmakers are in session this week on Capitol Avenue.

"What we heard from community organizers on the ground was harrowing," said state Rep. Erin Byrnes, who traveled to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Byrnes said she heard testimony inside the Minnesota Legislature and spoke with organizers on Thursday.

"I heard stories of elementary schools in targeted communities where classrooms are literally half full; parents are afraid to send their kids to school," she said.

Byrnes was joined by fellow state Representatives Emily Dievendorf, Veronica Paiz and Natalie Price, all Democrats from Southeastern Michigan.

"This isn't just a matter of I should be sitting at my desk and pushing a yes or no button. It's really a matter of being able to communicate with my constituents, to let them know my interests and why I am here," said Paiz.

CBS News Detroit learned that the session was canceled for House lawmakers on Thursday, and Dievendorf, Price and Byrnes all began their trip after the session on Wednesday. Paiz was the only lawmaker to miss a day of session.

"You can't control what people do if they want to go and look foolish. That's fine," said Republican state Rep. Joe Aragona. "I'm not sure why you would want to support criminal illegal aliens."

The Democratic lawmakers said they are worried Michigan could see similarly forceful tactics here at home, especially after ICE agents detained parents in Ypsilanti on Wednesday.

"Hearing these stories coming out of Ypsilanti should send a chill down every person's spine, even if you don't live in Ypsilanti; that's not the point. It could happen anywhere," said Byrnes.