Founders Brewing Co. permanently closing Detroit taproom

(CBS DETROIT) - Founders Brewing Co. announced on Monday that it is permanently closing its Detroit taproom.

In a statement on social media, the company says it is closing the location due to "the struggle to regain foot traffic after temporary COVID closures that have impacted restaurants and bars across the nation." The Detroit taproom opened nearly six years ago in December 2017.

Founders closed in 2019 amid a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by former employee. It reopened in early 2020.

With this latest closure, the company says it is working to find job positions within the company for the workers affected.

"We would like to thank all of our loyal customers, Mug Clubbers, and friends for your support and business over the years," the company said.