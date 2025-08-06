Former Van Buren County court administrator accused of embezzling $100K

Felony embezzlement charges have been filed against a former court administrator of Van Buren County, Michigan.

Rachel Celeste Lindley, 42, now of Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested on felony embezzlement over $100,000 and felony embezzlement by a public official, the Michigan State Police Fifth District Special Investigation Section announced. She was arraigned Tuesday in the Seventh District Court.

The embezzlement involved over $100,000 from various grant funds. The Michigan State Police led the investigation.

Embezzlement over $100,000 is a felony punishable by up to 20 years and/or a fine up to $50,000. Embezzlement by a public officer is a felony punishable by up to 10 years and a fine of up to $5,000.

Lindley previously worked as the special court administrator for Van Buren County, which is on the southwest side of the state near Kalamazoo.

She has since relocated to Maryland, where she lives and works.