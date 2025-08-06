Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Van Buren County court administrator accused of embezzling $100K

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit mayoral primary races, weather and other top stories
Detroit mayoral primary races, weather and other top stories 04:00

Felony embezzlement charges have been filed against a former court administrator of Van Buren County, Michigan. 

Rachel Celeste Lindley, 42, now of Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested on felony embezzlement over $100,000 and felony embezzlement by a public official, the Michigan State Police Fifth District Special Investigation Section announced. She was arraigned Tuesday in the Seventh District Court. 

The embezzlement involved over $100,000 from various grant funds. The Michigan State Police led the investigation. 

Embezzlement over $100,000 is a felony punishable by up to 20 years and/or a fine up to $50,000. Embezzlement by a public officer is a felony punishable by up to 10 years and a fine of up to $5,000. 

Lindley previously worked as the special court administrator for Van Buren County, which is on the southwest side of the state near Kalamazoo. 

She has since relocated to Maryland, where she lives and works. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue