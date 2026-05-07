Former Uniroyal site along Detroit riverfront remains vacant

Along Detroit's riverfront, one of the city's most visible development sites still largely sits empty.

The former Uniroyal property spans about 40 acres just east of Belle Isle, directly next to a riverwalk that now attracts thousands of visitors.

Now, years after major redevelopment plans were announced, many residents are still waiting to see visible movement at the site.

Riverfront Conservancy CEO Ryan Sullivan says the site could become a major connection point along the waterfront.

"It's both difficult as well as fun to imagine what might be, because 1985 is when the plant shut down here, so for most of my life, there has been no activity on the site," Sullivan said.

The Detroit Pistons plan to build a WNBA team headquarters, practice facility and youth development space at the property.

"Bringing development of this size and scale and the nature that's being discussed for this site would bring a tremendous amount of livelihood, visitation and energy to the riverfront," Sullivan said.

Questions remain about why redevelopment has taken so long and when Detroiters should expect to see progress.

Pistons Senior Vice President of Public Relations Kevin Grigg says the project is currently in the pre-development and design phase.

"The fact of the matter is, we're all excited about what we're going to be doing there, and it's really going to provide that gateway all the way to Belle Isle," said Grigg.

The team says the practice facility and headquarters are expected to open in 2029, in time for the WNBA's return to Detroit.

The city directed questions about the redevelopment timeline to the developer.

CBS News Detroit also reached out to the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, which has been involved in the redevelopment process for the site, but we did not hear back.

"I think Detroiters should understand this is a moment of possibility," said Sullivan.

For now, the property remains vacant, but supporters of the project say it could eventually become one of the most transformative pieces of Detroit's riverfront.