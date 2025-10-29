Former Troy mayor Jeanne Stine has died

Jeanne M. Stine, a former mayor of Troy, Michigan, has died, city officials reported Tuesday.

"Jeanne Stine was a true trailblazer in our community," the city posted on its social media.

Stine was the first woman to serve as the city's mayor, having held that role from 1992 to 2001, the city said. She was also one of the first women elected to Troy City Council, serving 16 years before she became mayor and then again from 2003 to 2006.

During her time on city council, she was also employed as a school counselor and teacher in Clawson Public Schools. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Wayne State University.

One of the city's parks was selected to be named in her honor and Jeanne M. Stine Community Park opened to the public in 2024.

Funeral arrangements are pending at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors on Crooks Road in Troy.