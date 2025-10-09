Former PNC Bank teller accused of embezzling $80K from customer accounts

Tigers fans rejoice in win over Mariners; tentative deal for Israel and Hamas; other top stories

A former PNC Bank teller is accused of embezzling $80,000 from customer accounts over 11 months.

Rhodesia Jones, 25, of Detroit, is charged with one count of embezzlement from a financial institution and two counts of failing to file taxes, according to the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Jones was a teller at a PNC Bank in Troy from June 2023 until May 2024, according to state prosecutors, who allege that she made roughly $80,000 in unauthorized withdrawals from customer accounts during that time. Prosecutors accuse Jones of also not reporting that money on her state income tax returns.

"Consumers must be able to trust those who handle their finances," Nessel said in a statement. "My office will continue to hold accountable those who exploit that trust for personal gain."

Jones was arraigned and given a $50,000 bond. She's due back in district court on Oct. 16.