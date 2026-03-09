Former Michigan chamber of commerce treasurer charged with embezzlement

A former chamber of commerce treasurer in Yale, Michigan, is facing two felony charges for allegedly embezzling over $35,000 from the organization.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 64-year-old Kellie Lauwers, of Yale, is charged with one count of embezzlement by an agent or servant of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000 and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Lauwers will be arraigned at a later date.

State prosecutors say Lauwers allegedly embezzled $35,200 during her time as the Yale Chamber of Commerce treasurer from 2019 to 2025. Michigan State Police investigated the alleged theft.

"Chambers of commerce play an important role in supporting small businesses and strengthening local economies, and individuals trusted with managing their finances are expected to do so with integrity," said Michigan Attorney General Nessel in a statement. "My office remains committed to holding accountable those who embezzle funds meant to support these organizations."