Former Metro Detroit Spirit Airlines employees gather to support one another

The fallout continues after Spirit Airlines ceased operations over the weekend.

It's been four days since the Spirit Airlines shutdown, and for the first time, a group of employees gathered at a home in Grosse Ile Township to remember, reflect, and plan for the future.

Co-workers who have become family embrace, laugh, and listen intently as union leaders provide an update on Zoom.

"Time is healing us, but it's hard. It is hard now. We have to deal with, 'Oh, we have to file unemployment. Oh, we have to maybe get food stamps. How do we do this?'" Barbara Upmeyer, a former Spirit Airlines employee, said.

While the union continues to fight for workers' rights, an influencer has launched an effort to buy the airline for the people and to establish an emergency relief fund for employees.

"It makes my heart feel huge. I mean, you know, we do have some flight attendants that probably are very destitute, especially newer hires," said Lisa Denback, who spent 20 years with Spirit Airlines.

Ryan Seidel spent 30 years with the company in various roles before becoming a flight attendant.

"Aviation is my life. I graduated high school at 18 and started at Spirit at 18. In 2002, I decided to become a flight attendant. That was the best decision of my life," Seidel said.

He wants people to know Spirit Airlines wasn't bad.

"There's people that are celebrating our job loss, celebrating the shutdown, and why? A lot of the people that complained about Spirit never flew us. They just saw something on TikTok, and they went with it. I've had more passengers thank us," Seidel said.

Some people in this room have decided to apply to open aviation positions, but others say it's time to pivot careers.

"Everything's seniority-based when it comes to the airline industry, so I would essentially be losing half of my salary, and that's a lot like a starting flight attendant makes somewhere in the $20,000s," said Anne Jacobites, a former flight attendant.

A few are ready to retire.

"As much as I love this job, I want to be with my, you know, my kids and the grandbabies. I want to be present," Denback said.

Either way, they're going to do it together as a family.

"Keep us in your thoughts and prayers. We will get through this, but it's going to be tough," Upmeyer said.