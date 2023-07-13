Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Macomb County employee pleads no contest to stealing drugs from the morgue

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 13, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 13, 2023 04:03

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former Macomb County employee pled no contest on all charges in connection to stealing drugs from the medical examiner's office in February. 

Jocelyn Fetting, 33, stole drugs from the medical examiner's office with the intention of selling them.

In February, she was charged with conspiracy with intent to deliver, delivery of suboxone, delivery of Adderall and larceny of a building.

"The defendant's actions not only betrayed her former colleagues, but also compromised the safety and well-being of the community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Let this be a lesson that the pursuit of personal gain, at the expense of integrity ultimately led to a self-inflicted sentence."

Fetting's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30. 

First published on July 13, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.