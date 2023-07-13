Former Macomb County employee pleads no contest to stealing drugs from the morgue

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former Macomb County employee pled no contest on all charges in connection to stealing drugs from the medical examiner's office in February.

Jocelyn Fetting, 33, stole drugs from the medical examiner's office with the intention of selling them.

In February, she was charged with conspiracy with intent to deliver, delivery of suboxone, delivery of Adderall and larceny of a building.

"The defendant's actions not only betrayed her former colleagues, but also compromised the safety and well-being of the community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Let this be a lesson that the pursuit of personal gain, at the expense of integrity ultimately led to a self-inflicted sentence."

Fetting's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30.