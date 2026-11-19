A former official with Detroit's People Mover, the public transit rail that operates downtown, has pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to the diversion of more than $300,000 in public funds.

Michael Anderson, 55, entered his plea to the federal program bribery charge on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the federal district attorney's office said.

Anderson is a former procurement director for the Detroit Transportation Corporation, which runs the transit service. People Mover has 13 stations in downtown Detroit, with the automated trains connecting passengers to popular locations such as Huntington Place and Greektown.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District alleges that between January 2023 and March 2025, Anderson approved 23 fictitious invoices to Total Care Restoration that resulted in over $300,000 in payments made to that company. The false invoices were based on legitimate invoices for information technology services, but Total Care Restoration specializes in restoration work.

The district attorney's office further alleges that Total Care Restoration was owned by one of Anderson's associates.

Anderson was charged in September after an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Detroit Police Department.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 22. Anderson faces up to 10 years in prison in this case.

A spokesperson for People Mover said the agency had no comment at this time on the investigation.