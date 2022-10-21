Former Detroit officer Daniel Vickers pleads guilty to bribery in towing scandal

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Detroit police officer faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to conspiracy and bribery in connection to a towing industry scandal in Detroit.

Daniel Vickers, 54, of Livonia, admitted to conspiring with Detroit Police Lt. John F. Kennedy to commit bribery by accepting money an other valuable items in exchange for persuading other officers to favor a towing company.

According to United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison, the two officers were aware that making direct referrals to a towing company violated city rules and ordinance that prohibits towing company's from receiving direct referrals if they are not in the Detroit Police Department's rotation.

Kennedy pleaded guilty in August.

Ison said, "Vickers also admitted that he and Kennedy conspired to solicit and accept thousands of dollars in cash, cars, car parts, car repairs, and new carpeting for Vickers' home, in exchange for providing the towing company that Kennedy was investigating with information about the status of the Public Integrity Unit's case."

Between February and June of 2018, Vickers accepted over $3,400 in payments from the towing company. Kennedy accepted $14,950 during the towing scandal.

Vickers is facing up to fiver years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

"Daniel Vickers used his official position to personally benefit himself. His actions are not in keeping with the integrity and professionalism exhibited by the Detroit Police Department day in and day out," said James A. Tarasca of the FBI's Detroit Field Office. "The FBI appreciates the partnership and cooperation of Police Chief James White as we continue to address public corruption in the City of Detroit."