Watch live: Ford unveils new world headquarters in Dearborn

Ford Motor Co. is unveiling its new world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, and CBS News Detroit is giving you an inside look at the new 2.1 million-square-foot facility.

Named the Henry Ford II World Center, Ford's new world headquarters is on the historic site of its 1953 Product Development Center and includes studios, garages, fabrication shops and conference rooms, while incorporating energy-efficient electric and water service technologies.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the unveiling of Ford's new world headquarters on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 11:30 a.m. ET. The CBS News Detroit will have interviews with Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, chef Grant Vella and Ford Land CEO Jim Dobleske.

How to watch Ford's new world headquarters unveiling

What: Ford Motor Co. unveils its new world headquarters in Dearborn

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2025 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

The new facility is more than twice the size of the current headquarters building, known as Glass House, which has been in use for about 70 years.

Henry Ford II World Center houses a 160,000-square-foot dining hall and 12 acres of added green space. Corporate leaders as well as design and engineering teams will call the new facility home. When completed, roughly 14,000 employees will be within a 15-minute walk of the new headquarters.

"The future of our industry demands a different kind of space—one that is more connected, more flexible, and built for the speed of a technology- and software-driven company," Ford said in a statement.

The majority of construction will be completed this year, according to the automaker, with construction on the final section to be completed in 2027.