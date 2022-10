DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new model is coming to Ford's Transit Van line.

Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis showed off the new Ford Transit Trail Van for what the company calls America's best-selling commercial van in a teaser trailer posted on Twitter.

The new 2023 Ford #TransitTrail Van is just around the bend. Details coming this November. #VanLife pic.twitter.com/Byrsx88b1k — Ford Pro (@FordPro) October 12, 2022

The van will be assembled in Missouri, along with other Transit and E-Transit vans, for the 2023 model year.