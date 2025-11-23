2 Southeast Michigan historic homes vie for spot among America's top holiday tours

Two iconic homes in Southeast Michigan are competing in a national contest to be named the top holiday historic home tour in the U.S.

The Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores and Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester were among 20 estates nominated by an expert panel, according to USA Today, which is running the competition.

The 50-minute tour at the Ford House, according to its website, focuses on the Ford family's holiday traditions and gatherings. USA Today said guests can explore the grounds on a self-guided tour.

Meadow Brook Hall will offer holiday walks and light shows from Nov. 28 to Dec. 30, according to the estate's website. It was designated by the National Park Service as a national historical landmark in 2012.

People can vote for their favorite tour once per day through Dec. 1 at noon. USA Today said the top 10 tours will be announced on Dec. 10.

Meadow Brook Hall was voted the second-best holiday historic home tour in last year's contest, with only Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, finishing ahead of it. Ford House had the fifth-most votes.