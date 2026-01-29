Ford, LPGA expand partnership with official vehicle, mentorship agreements

Ford Motor Company and the LPGA have announced a multi-year partnership that includes mentorships for those making their first steps into women's professional golf.

"I couldn't be more proud of this partnership, and I can't wait to see where it takes us, and the incredible athletes in the years ahead," said Lisa Materazzo, chief marketing officer, Ford Motor Company.

The announcement, made Thursday, builds on a partnership that started in 2024. The new efforts include Ford being named the Official Vehicle of the LPGA Tour and launch of the "Power Her Drive" mentorship program. Ford also will become a partner in LPGA storytelling initiatives through original digital and social content that showcases the values of resilience and confidence.

The mentorship program will serve as a year-round resource for newly pro athletes, aiming to create a foundation for future success. The target audience is LPGA participants during the first two years of their professional careers.

"At Ford, we believe in the power of human capability and potential," Materazzo said. "By teaming up with the LPGA Tour in a completely new way, we're not just sponsoring tournaments, but we're investing in the careers and futures of the next generation of professional athletes."

The Ladies Professional Golf Association, which began in 1950, is the longest-standing professional women's sports organization. The 2026 LPGA Tour includes events celebrating the 75th anniversary.