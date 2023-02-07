Ford Field to host WWE SummerSlam on August 5

(CBS DETROIT) - The WWE is making its long-awaited return to Ford Field this summer.

For the first time since hosting WrestleMania 23 in 2007, Ford Field will be the site of SummerSlam on Friday Aug. 5.

"We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE's biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam's long-awaited return to Michigan," said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE in a statement.

"Landing WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major sporting events to the region," added DSC Executive Director Dave Beachnau. "Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments. Thank you to the entire WWE family for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience."

Detroit last hosted a WWE pay-per-view event in 2017 when Little Caesars Arena held the annual Hell in a Cell.

This marks the second time Michigan has hosted SummerSlam. The Palace of Auburn Hills was the site of the 1993 SummerSlam.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14. Fans can learn more about registering for presale opportunities here.