Ford Field creates 11 Taylor Swift-inspired cocktails for the Detroit shows

(CBS DETROIT) - Taylor Swift will be in Detroit this weekend for two sold-out nights of her Eras Tour, and Ford Field has created 11 Taylor Swift-inspired cocktails for fans to enjoy!

Here's a list of the drinks that will be available for fans:

Blue Debut (Pineapple Rum, Coconut Rum, Blue Curacao & Margarita Mix with a Frozen Pineapple)

The Best Night (Citrus Vodka, Passionfruit Puree and Sprite with a Lemon Twist)

Sparkling Flyer (Gin, Lemon Juice, Grapefruit Juice and Prosecco with Lemon and Lime Wheels and a Gold Straw)

Loving Him Was... (Vodka, Strawberry Pucker and Paloma Mix with a Cherry, Watermelon Sour Patch and a Black and White Striped Straw)

James Dean Daydream (Classic Sex on the Beach with a Taylor Twist!)

Smoking Snake (A classic Whiskey Sour with a Taylor Twist!)

Lover's Lemonade (Pink Lemonade and Whiskey with a Cotton Candy Puff)

Last Great American Gin & Tonic (Gin, Blood Orange Puree, Orange Juice and Tonic with a Dried Blood Orange)

All Tequila, No Crime (A classic Margarita with a Taylor Twist!)

Midnight Mule (Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lavender Syrup and Lime Juice with a Lavender Sprig and Glitter)

Spritz (Your Version) (Your Choice of Flavored Vodka, Soda and a Splash of Lemonade with Glitter and Rock Candy)

The drinks will be at different locations, so if there is a specific one you're looking to get, be sure to check which section it will be sold at.

For more information on openers, tickets, parking, the bag policy and more, visit here.

