Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Detroit: Ford Field hosting early merch sale Thursday

Still looking for tickets to Taylor Swift concert? Here are ways to avoid being scammed

(CBS DETROIT) - Taylor Swift is heading to Detroit this weekend, and Swifties have a chance to get merchandise a day before the concerts.

The early merchandise sales will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside of Gate B at Ford Field.

The venue says fans can start lining up on Brush Street at 8 a.m.

Here's a map of where the early sales will take place:

Early merchandise sales Taylor Swift Eras Tour Detroit Ford Field

Parking will be available in Lot 4 and Lot 5 for $8 and in the Tigers Garage for $9.

On June 9 and 10, merchandise sales will also be outside of Gate B from 12 p.m. through the show.