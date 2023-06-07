Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Detroit: Ford Field hosting early merch sale Thursday
(CBS DETROIT) - Taylor Swift is heading to Detroit this weekend, and Swifties have a chance to get merchandise a day before the concerts.
The early merchandise sales will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside of Gate B at Ford Field.
The venue says fans can start lining up on Brush Street at 8 a.m.
Here's a map of where the early sales will take place:
Parking will be available in Lot 4 and Lot 5 for $8 and in the Tigers Garage for $9.
On June 9 and 10, merchandise sales will also be outside of Gate B from 12 p.m. through the show.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.