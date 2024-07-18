Ford will make F-Series Super Duty pickups at Canadian plant to keep up with demand

Trump to visit Michigan, JD Vance formally accepts GOP vice presidential nomination and more stories

Ford will make its F-Series Super Duty pickups at a plant in Ontario, Canada beginning in 2026 in order to keep up with customer demand for the vehicle.

The automaker said Thursday that it plans to invest about $3 billion to expand Super Duty production. This includes $2.3 billion to install assembly and integrated stamping operations at the Oakville facility in Canada.

The plant will produce up to 100,000 units of the pickups. Ford Motor Co. also makes the Super Duty pickups at plants in Kentucky and Ohio, which are operating at full capacity.

The Kentucky and Ohio plants produced more than 200,000 Super Duty trucks during the first half of this year, Ford said.

"There is durable demand for Super Duty from Ford Pro customers as spending on infrastructure and related construction activity remains high," Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis said in a statement. "Many retail customers have not been able to get their trucks fast enough because of our production constraints. Unlocking Super Duty volume will also support businesses and tradespeople who rely on these trucks and first responders who serve their communities."