Food delivery driver charged in crash that killed Detroit woman

Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old food delivery driver was charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit, officials said. 

Joseph Edmond Stewart, of Grand Blanc, was arraigned on the charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault- causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, causing serious impairment or death and moving violation causing death. 

joseph-stewart.jpg
Joseph Edmond Stewart, 25, of Grand Blanc has been charged in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 56-year-old Detroit woman.  Detroit Police Department

At 8:58 p.m. on June 8, Stewart was driving southbound on Linwood Street near Leslie Street in Detroit when he allegedly hit a woman, identified as Delia Dinwiddie, 56, of Detroit, with his car and left the scene, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. 

Dinwiddie was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office arrested Stewart on June 12 and turned him over to the Detroit Police Department. 

Stewart was given a $100,000 personal bond.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for June 25, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for July 1. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 10:28 AM EDT

