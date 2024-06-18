Food delivery driver charged in crash that killed Detroit woman

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old food delivery driver was charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit, officials said.

Joseph Edmond Stewart, of Grand Blanc, was arraigned on the charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault- causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, causing serious impairment or death and moving violation causing death.

Joseph Edmond Stewart, 25, of Grand Blanc has been charged in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 56-year-old Detroit woman. Detroit Police Department

At 8:58 p.m. on June 8, Stewart was driving southbound on Linwood Street near Leslie Street in Detroit when he allegedly hit a woman, identified as Delia Dinwiddie, 56, of Detroit, with his car and left the scene, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Dinwiddie was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office arrested Stewart on June 12 and turned him over to the Detroit Police Department.

Stewart was given a $100,000 personal bond.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for June 25, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for July 1.