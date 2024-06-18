Food delivery driver charged in crash that killed Detroit woman
(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old food delivery driver was charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit, officials said.
Joseph Edmond Stewart, of Grand Blanc, was arraigned on the charges of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault- causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, causing serious impairment or death and moving violation causing death.
At 8:58 p.m. on June 8, Stewart was driving southbound on Linwood Street near Leslie Street in Detroit when he allegedly hit a woman, identified as Delia Dinwiddie, 56, of Detroit, with his car and left the scene, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
Dinwiddie was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office arrested Stewart on June 12 and turned him over to the Detroit Police Department.
Stewart was given a $100,000 personal bond.
His probable cause conference is scheduled for June 25, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for July 1.