Focus: HOPE expands food assistance to news cities in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Focus: HOPE is expanding its free monthly food assistance to new cities in Metro Detroit. As a result, more seniors will have greater access to meals they might otherwise miss.

"If you live in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Mt. Clemons, Warren, Roseville, you name it, we can find a spot for you," said Frank Kubik, food program director for Focus: HOPE. "We've got a lot of community partners that help us get the food out to the folks in their community."

Those partners work right alongside Frank Kubik and his team to close the hunger gap for seniors living with food insecurity.

"Everything is going up nowadays," Kubik said. "So, on a limited income, on a fixed income, it's important that you get additional help."

Focus: HOPE added 43 new sites across southeast Michigan, meaning seniors no longer need to travel to Detroit to get help and a hardy meal.

"Not only do we have sites for seniors that can pick up food, we have a home-bound department here. If you're homebound and you can't get out, we can get that food to you," Kubik said.

In partnership with federal and state agencies, Focus: HOPE gives more than 42,000 seniors monthly food packages, helping meet their most basic needs at a time when they need it most.

"I just hope we can do better by our seniors," Kubik said. "But at the very minimum, let's get some food on their tables."

For a list of newly added sites, visit here.