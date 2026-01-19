Florida man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor in Michigan

A 60-year-old Florida man who was previously extradited to Michigan for sexually assaulting a minor in Hillsdale County has been found guilty.

On Jan. 15, Vincent Allen Payne, of Valrico, Florida, was convicted of one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Payne was extradited to Hillsdale County by U.S. Marshals in May 2025.

State prosecutors accuse Payne of sexually assaulting a victim who was under the age of 15 from 2004 to 2008 while he was living in the city of Hillsdale. He was initially charged by the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in January 2010.

"My office, and prosecutors across the State, are able to secure accountability for sexual predators across state lines and decades, by our continued efforts under Operation Survivor Justice," Nessel said in a statement. "I am grateful for the tireless work of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and the dedicated prosecutors in my office that brought about justice for this victim, so many years after her assault."

Payne was extradited as part of Operation Survivor Justice, which is a partnership with the Michigan Attorney General's Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals to find, arrest, and return to Michigan fugitives with outstanding criminal sexual assault warrants.

Payne will be sentenced on March 2.