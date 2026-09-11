Metro Detroit tattoo artist's marketing stunt involving Flock cameras goes viral

Flock cameras have become a growing point of debate in communities across Metro Detroit. Now, one local tattoo shop owner in New Baltimore is adding a little humor to the conversation.

Steven Jean, owner of The Alien Body Shop, recently posted an unusual offer on Instagram: Bring him a Flock camera, and he'll give you a free tattoo. The post was meant as satire and entertainment, but Jean says it quickly took on a life of its own.

He told CBS News Detroit that more than 2 million people have seen the post. People have also sent him photos and videos of damaged Flock cameras.

"I've had people send me pictures of damaged Flock cameras — videos of themselves damaging Flock cameras," Jean said.

Jean says the offer isn't meant to encourage people to remove or damage the cameras. That's especially important because damaging or removing someone else's property can have legal consequences.

Former Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt told CBS News Detroit that there's a difference between accidentally hitting a Flock camera with a vehicle and intentionally damaging one.

"It's one thing if you hit it with a car — but these guys are going over it and painting over it. Well, guess what? You're going to jail," Dolunt said.

CBS News Detroit spotted several Flock cameras in New Baltimore. City records show the New Baltimore City Council approved a $7,500 agreement for two Flock cameras in 2025. The technology uses cameras to capture license plates and other vehicle information as vehicles pass through an area.

Jean said he understands how beneficial the cameras can be, but also understands why some people are concerned about how the technology is used.

"Maybe they should be around places where a really high crime could be committed, something like a kidnapping, or a sexual assault," Jean said.

Dolunt said Flock cameras can be useful, particularly when investigating serious crimes, but said there should also be limits on how long the information is retained. He also said there should be stricter penalties if an officer is caught using the technology for non-police purposes.

"Keep the data in there for a week or two unless it's an active investigation," Dolunt said.

For Jean, the viral post is ultimately about starting a conversation. He says the reaction to the post shows how strongly people feel about the technology.

Jean told CBS News Detroit that someone even contacted him, claiming they had been arrested for vandalizing a Flock camera. He joked that the story might qualify for a free tattoo. He's also open to doing tattoos inspired by Flock cameras.

However, he has one important message for anyone considering taking his original offer literally: "Please do not bring Flock cameras to my shop! It's all about obeying the law and having a good time."