Flint man convicted of sexually assaulting girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Flint man has been convicted of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said.

Terry Lee Horne, 32, was convicted of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaults that happened in spring 2019. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, with a possibility of a judge imposing two consecutive 25-year minimum sentences and a maximum of up to life in prison.

According to the prosecutor's office, Horne was living with his girlfriend, her daughter and the victim's three younger brothers when the assaults occurred. While Michigan State Police investigated the case, Horne admitted to two assaults, though the victim claimed there were more incidents.

"The abuse of children in any form is inexcusable. The sexual abuse of children by adults is appalling and one of the worst crimes on the books which is why the convictions in this case carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement.

"I am thankful that we were able to see justice through on this case and want to recognize the hard work of assistant prosecutor Jonathan Poulos, our support staff including the victim advocates from my office in addition to the staff from Voices for Children and the investigative work of the Michigan State Police."