Five historically Black Greek organizations added to Michigan specialty license plate designs

Members of five historically Black fraternities and sororities will be able to request Michigan license plates featuring their organization's logo.

The Michigan Secretary of State announced the new specialty license plate designs on Thursday.

A Michigan specialty license plate honoring Kappa Alpha Psi. Michigan Secretary of State

The featured organizations are three fraternities, Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi and Phi Beta Sigma; along with two sororities, Delta Sigma Theta and Zeta Phi Beta. These five organizations are among the nine in the National Pan-Hellenic Council, known informally as the Divine Nine.

The plates are intended to honor the legacy and cultural impact of the five participating organizations, the Secretary of State's office said.

"From their earliest days to today, these organizations have made a powerful impact in Michigan and beyond as champions of civic engagement, community service, equality, and excellence. Now, members of the participating fraternities and sororities can display their membership with pride," Secretary Jocelyn Benson said.

The idea came from Michigan Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, who said, "The establishment of these organizations was an act of courage, and a commitment to uplifting one another in a time of few opportunities and many barriers. Their missions are more important than ever."

Membership in the selected organization is required for a plate ordered for official vehicle registration. Collector plates also are available to the public for display purposes, but cannot be used for vehicle registration.

The above video originally aired on Dec. 11, 2025.