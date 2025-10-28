First responders recognized for saving residents in fire at Southgate senior facility

It was just after 10 p.m. on Friday when 39 police officers and dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the American House Southgate for a massive fire, and those first responders are now being heralded as heroes.

On Tuesday, Southgate police released bodycam footage of officers saving lives from inside that burning building, where first responders managed to get every single person outside safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"Honestly, a miracle that we did not have any casualties, again," said Southgate Police Officer Zachary Zielinski.

Police officers from 11 law enforcement agencies and firefighters from 14 fire departments were on location Friday night.

"We checked several times in each of the rooms, and I went back to the same rooms I already checked once or twice. I was going back just to make sure. You know they're sleeping in pajamas, no shoes, no socks, nothing," said Southgate Police Officer Juan Pablo Gomez Llanos.

According to police, 87 people were in the building at the time of the fire. Most of them had low to no mobility, were confined to their beds, and were unable to move.

"Just tried to grab as many of them as possible, and there were a lot of walkers. So that was a task to try to get everyone with their walkers and whatnot, but we got it done," said Llanos.

Llanos and Zielinski say that while many in the community are now calling them heroes, this was just them doing their jobs.

"I don't see myself as a hero, I signed up for this and I will happily do it until I physically can't anymore," Zielinski said.

"Yeah, it's our job. We'll always be grateful to do something like this for the community," said Llanos.