First-ever "Detroit Demolition Week" planned to educate the public on the process to beautify city

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Every day, crews tear down vacant homes and properties in Detroit to restore beauty in the city's neighborhoods.

Before those crews even show up, a lot has to happen. However, not many people know that, so the Detroit Demolition Department plans to educate the public.

Stepping out of his home, Titus Ross is all smiles seeing the heavy equipment across the street about to knock down an eyesore that he's had to see for the better part of the 10 years.

"Meeting with some of the contractors' - nice guys - they said, 'Hey, we've got to get this thing got your neighborhood.' And so, a lot of people are really excited about that," Ross said.

The vacant structure near the corner of Northlawn and West Chicago Streets is joining the 3,600 residential homes the city has demolished.

Their goal is to have 8,000 torn down by the end of 2025, delivering on a promise from Mayor Mike Duggan to transform blight into beauty.

"A lot of our younger residents have always known blight, and it's not fair to them. Right, so for those of us who came up in the 70s and 80s in Detroit and we remember these neighborhoods being fully occupied, it's an opportunity for us to give that back to them," said LaJuan Counts, Director of Detroit's Demolition Department.

Whenever a vacant comes down, it's usually the media that get an up-close look, but the Demolition Department is inviting everyone to come out and see one for themselves during the first-ever "Detroit Demolition Week."

Starting Monday, they're hosting a series of activities explaining what they're doing, why they're doing it, and how some can even get hired to do this work.

"It's so important because, honestly, people don't know who to report issues to, and they might have a house that may be on the demo list, and they just don't know who to report it to. And we just want to make sure we give those resources so they know we can't get that house torn down. We can beautify the area," said Alexia Davis, Deputy Manager for District 7.

"We did the protocol, and they followed up, so here's today. It's coming down, and we're excited about it," said Sabrina Luvene, who lives in the neighborhood.

Detroit Demolition Week Schedule Monday

What is demolition and why should I care?

Join the Demolition team, contractors, and Department of Neighborhoods for an informational session and live Q&A. Detroit Public Safety Headquarters 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday

Residential Demo Day

Watch a live residential demolition.

Location and time to be announced via Demolition Department social media Wednesday:

Land Bank Day - Equity and Equality in Action

Information session and Q&A with the Detroit Land Bank. Learn about purchasing properties, side lots, and more! Detroit Public Safety Headquarters

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. *Live stream on Detroit Demolition Facebook Page Thursday

Commercial Demolition Day

Watch a live commercial demolition.

Location and time to be announced via Demolition Department social media Friday Your Future Starts Today - Take Part in Detroit Jobs

Job fair featuring opportunities with city departments and certified contractors. Detroit Public Safety Headquarters

10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.