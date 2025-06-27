Where to view 4th of July fireworks in Metro Detroit and Michigan in 2025

The Fourth of July is around the corner, and many Michiganders are wondering where they can celebrate this year.

Listed below are the many celebrations and festivals happening in Michigan.

Howell

Michigan Challenge Balloonfest

Date: June 27-29 at 2-10 p.m.; fireworks at dusk

Location: 1200 W Grand River Ave., Howell

St. Clair Shores

Fireworks Extravaganza

Date: June 27 at 9:30 p.m.

Location: 32400 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores

Shelby Township

Huron-Clinton Metroparks Fireworks in Stoney Creek

Date: June 27 at 10:05 p.m.

Location: 4300 Main Park Rd., Shelby Township

Traverse City

National Cherry Festival

Date: June 28-July 5 times vary; fireworks July 4 and 5 at 10:30 p.m.

Location: 521 S Union St., Traverse City

Taylor

Taylor Summer Festival

Date: June 26-29 times vary; fireworks are on June 28 at dusk

Location: Heritage Park, 12111 Pardee Rd, Taylor

Highland

Red, White & Blues Festival

Date: June 28 at 5-11 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.

Location: 305 N. John St., Highland

White Lake

White Lake Fireworks

Date: June 28 at dusk

Location: Over White Lake - Southern Lake Drive

Milford

Fireworks at Kensington Metropark

Date: June 28 at 10 p.m.; fireworks at 10:10 p.m.

Location: 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford

Livonia

Livonia Spree Festival

Date: June 29, times vary; fireworks at 10:15 pm

Location: 33841 Lyndon St., Livonia

Pontiac

Cars Under the Stars

Date: June 29 at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Location: M1 Concourse, 45399 Woodward Ave., Pontiac

New Boston

Fireworks at Willow Metropark

Date: June 29 at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.

Location: 23200 S Huron Rd., New Boston

Madison Heights

The Madison Heights Festival in the Park

Date: June 29 at 6-10:30 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.

Location: Civic Center Park, Madison Heights

Bedford Township

Bedford Township Fireworks

Date: June 27 at dusk

Location: Bedford High School football stadium

Luna Pier

Luna Pier Freedom Festival

Date: June 28 at dusk

Location: Luna Pier city beach

Gibraltar

Gibraltar Fourth of July Celebration

Date: July 4 at dusk

Location: Gibraltar Community Center

Dearborn

Salute to America Festival

Date: July 2-5 at 5-10 p.m.; fireworks at dusk

Location: Greenfield Village, Dearborn

Battle Creek

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival

Date: July 2-5 times vary; fireworks at 10:30 p.m. on July 2 and 4

Location: 15551 S Airport Rd., Battle Creek

Gaylord

Johannesburg 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 3 at 8 p.m.

Location: Downtown Johannesburg

Bay City

Bay City Festival

Date: July 3-5; fireworks at 10:12 p.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park and Wenonah Park

Clawson

Clawson Fireworks

Date: July 4 at 10 p.m.

Location: Clawson City Park

Muskegon

Heritage Landing 4th of July Fireworks

Date: July 4 at 8-11 p.m.; fireworks at 10:20 p.m.

Location:1051 7th St., Muskegon

Petoskey

Petoskey 4th of July Parade

Date: July 4; fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Location: Bayfront Park

Woodhaven

Uncle Sam Jam Festival

Date: July 10-13; fireworks July 11 at 10 p.m.

Location: Civic Center Park in Woodhaven