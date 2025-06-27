Where to view 4th of July fireworks in Metro Detroit and Michigan in 2025
The Fourth of July is around the corner, and many Michiganders are wondering where they can celebrate this year.
Listed below are the many celebrations and festivals happening in Michigan.
Howell
Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
Date: June 27-29 at 2-10 p.m.; fireworks at dusk
Location: 1200 W Grand River Ave., Howell
St. Clair Shores
Fireworks Extravaganza
Date: June 27 at 9:30 p.m.
Location: 32400 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores
Shelby Township
Huron-Clinton Metroparks Fireworks in Stoney Creek
Date: June 27 at 10:05 p.m.
Location: 4300 Main Park Rd., Shelby Township
Traverse City
National Cherry Festival
Date: June 28-July 5 times vary; fireworks July 4 and 5 at 10:30 p.m.
Location: 521 S Union St., Traverse City
Taylor
Taylor Summer Festival
Date: June 26-29 times vary; fireworks are on June 28 at dusk
Location: Heritage Park, 12111 Pardee Rd, Taylor
Highland
Red, White & Blues Festival
Date: June 28 at 5-11 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.
Location: 305 N. John St., Highland
White Lake
White Lake Fireworks
Date: June 28 at dusk
Location: Over White Lake - Southern Lake Drive
Milford
Fireworks at Kensington Metropark
Date: June 28 at 10 p.m.; fireworks at 10:10 p.m.
Location: 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford
Livonia
Livonia Spree Festival
Date: June 29, times vary; fireworks at 10:15 pm
Location: 33841 Lyndon St., Livonia
Pontiac
Cars Under the Stars
Date: June 29 at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Location: M1 Concourse, 45399 Woodward Ave., Pontiac
New Boston
Fireworks at Willow Metropark
Date: June 29 at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.
Location: 23200 S Huron Rd., New Boston
Madison Heights
The Madison Heights Festival in the Park
Date: June 29 at 6-10:30 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.
Location: Civic Center Park, Madison Heights
Bedford Township
Bedford Township Fireworks
Date: June 27 at dusk
Location: Bedford High School football stadium
Luna Pier
Luna Pier Freedom Festival
Date: June 28 at dusk
Location: Luna Pier city beach
Gibraltar
Gibraltar Fourth of July Celebration
Date: July 4 at dusk
Location: Gibraltar Community Center
Dearborn
Salute to America Festival
Date: July 2-5 at 5-10 p.m.; fireworks at dusk
Location: Greenfield Village, Dearborn
Battle Creek
Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival
Date: July 2-5 times vary; fireworks at 10:30 p.m. on July 2 and 4
Location: 15551 S Airport Rd., Battle Creek
Gaylord
Johannesburg 4th of July Celebration
Date: July 3 at 8 p.m.
Location: Downtown Johannesburg
Bay City
Bay City Festival
Date: July 3-5; fireworks at 10:12 p.m.
Location: Veterans Memorial Park and Wenonah Park
Clawson
Clawson Fireworks
Date: July 4 at 10 p.m.
Location: Clawson City Park
Muskegon
Heritage Landing 4th of July Fireworks
Date: July 4 at 8-11 p.m.; fireworks at 10:20 p.m.
Location:1051 7th St., Muskegon
Petoskey
Petoskey 4th of July Parade
Date: July 4; fireworks at 10:30 p.m.
Location: Bayfront Park
Woodhaven
Uncle Sam Jam Festival
Date: July 10-13; fireworks July 11 at 10 p.m.
Location: Civic Center Park in Woodhaven