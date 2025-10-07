Firefighters contain 101-acre wildfire near Houghton Lake in northern Michigan

Arrest made in Southfield shooting; Detroit Tigers call for "orange out"; other top stories

A Roscommon County wildfire that had spread to more than 100 acres this week has been contained, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

With the help of a half-inch of rain falling overnight, fire crews have the Benzie Road Fire near Houghton Lake at about 95% contained.

The fire had been burning since Sunday afternoon, east of Old U.S. Highway 27, near the Clare-Roscommon county line, and spread to 101 acres, which included a "marshy area of mixed pine and hardwood forest."

Photo of the smoke from the October 2025 Roscommon County wildfire. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Officials are still urging the public to avoid the area until further notice.

DNR firefighters and local fire crews had been battling the fire and utilized fire engines, bulldozers and drone aircraft for support.

"It has been a good effort with some tough conditions Sunday and Monday," said Jeff Vasher, resources protection manager for the DNR, in a statement. Dry conditions, unseasonable heat and gusty winds all were challenges."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DNR officials said the rain Michigan received Tuesday was enough to mitigate dry conditions throughout much of the state and encouraged those planning to burn yard debris to first check online for a burn permit or call 866-922-2876.