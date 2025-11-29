Crews battle large fire at recreational vehicle dealership in Belleville

Crews in Belleville, Michigan, battled a large fire at a recreational vehicle dealership on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials responded to the blaze at National RV Detroit, located at 44700 N. Interstate 94 Service Dr., around 4:30 p.m. Police said 11 crews battled the fire, which has since been put out.

Everyone at the business was able to get out safely, according to police.

Firefighters work to put out a large fire at National RV Detroit in Belleville, Michigan, on Nov. 29, 2025. Shannon Ostby

A video sent to CBS News Detroit on Saturday evening showed large plumes of smoke and firefighters battling the flames at the dealership.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

The facility is less than three miles from Willow Run Airport in Superior Township, Michigan, and around 28 miles southeast of Detroit.

According to the business's website, the dealership sells new and used RVs and performs maintenance on them.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.