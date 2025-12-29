Fire forces guests to evacuate Motel 6 in Southgate

A fire ripped through much of a motel in Southgate, Michigan, early Monday, sending occupants running for safety.

The fire was at the Motel 6 on Northline Road, just off I-75's Exit 37.

One of the guests said he woke up in the night and smelled something odd. He called the front desk to report it. A few minutes later, alarms were going off and a woman was yelling at people to leave the building.

The building was full of occupants, including children and some pets.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire