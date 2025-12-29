Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire forces guests to evacuate Motel 6 in Southgate

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A fire ripped through much of a motel in Southgate, Michigan, early Monday, sending occupants running for safety. 

The fire was at the Motel 6 on Northline Road, just off I-75's Exit 37. 

One of the guests said he woke up in the night and smelled something odd. He called the front desk to report it. A few minutes later, alarms were going off and a woman was yelling at people to leave the building. 

The building was full of occupants, including children and some pets.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire 

Gino Vicci contributed to this report.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue