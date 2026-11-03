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Fire destroys Ypsilanti Township apartment building; 15 people left homeless

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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A three-story apartment building was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, leaving 15 people without housing, local firefighters said. 

The emergency call was made about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday for a fire at the building at 120 South Hewitt Road, the Ypsilanti Township Fire Department said. This location is between West Michigan Avenue and South Congress Street. 

One resident was reported to have a smoke-related medical issue, but refused treatment at the scene. No one else was injured. 

The building, which includes 11 apartment units, was destroyed, the fire department said. 

The fire appears to have started near a first-floor balcony, fire officials said. The cause remains under investigation. 

The American Red Cross is assisting the apartment residents with emergency housing and immediate needs.  

Other agencies and teams assisting the township fire department or providing backup included the City of Ypsilanti Fire Department, Superior Township Fire Department and the Pittsfield Township Fire Department. 

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