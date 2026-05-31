Rising fire danger in northern Michigan prompts DNR to urge caution with outdoor activities

Elevated fire danger in northern Michigan has prompted the Department of Natural Resources to urge anyone in the area to be careful while engaging in activities outside.

Paul Rogers, a fire prevention specialist with the state agency, said in a news release Friday that they weren't expecting significant rainfall over the next 10 days, which greatly increases the risk for wildfires.

"Low moisture levels in conifer needles and dry pine fuels mean fires can start easily and spread quickly under the right conditions," Rogers said.

The agency is asking people to adhere to the following tips while enjoying the outdoors:

Keep a hose or water source nearby when burning.

Prevent sparks by ensuring trailer chains do not drag on roadways and avoiding parking hot equipment on dry grass.

Keep campfires contained in a fire ring or pit and fully extinguish them before leaving.

Douse fires with water, stir ashes and douse again.

Never leave fires or hot coals unattended.

Never shoot fireworks into wooded areas, dry grass or shrubs.

Avoid burning plastics, hazardous materials or household trash.

Use only approved burn barrels with screens for natural materials such as paper and leaves.

The DNR will not issue burning permits in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula while fire conditions are elevated, officials said.

"Residents in southern Michigan should check with their local fire department or municipality before conducting any outdoor burning," the agency said.