Fire damages apartment building at University of Michigan's North Campus

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

No injuries were reported in the aftermath of an apartment fire Wednesday at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. 

Ann Arbor Fire Department reported its crews were called at 2:42 p.m. to the 2300 block of Bishop Street on the U-M's North Campus. Firefighters found fire in the walls and attic after arriving. 

"Multiple layers of roofing and insulation made access through the roof challenging, but crews were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes," the report said. 

Ann Arbor Township Fire Department assisted on scene and with backup coverage in the city. Backup coverage also was provided by Scio Township Fire Department and Pittsfield Township Fire Department. 

The U-M Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

