Crews battle large fire at Detroit-area condominium complex

Crews remain on scene of condominium fire in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Firefighters responded to a massive fire at a condominium complex in Southfield on Monday.

Officials told CBS News Detroit that the fire reportedly started at about 2:15 p.m. at the Le Chateau Condominium on Southfield Road.

The fire chief says 32 units were impacted. Sixteen of those units appear to be completely destroyed.

Officials say one person is unaccounted for.

Three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. One of those people was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes information.