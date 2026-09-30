Watch live: Fieger Law discusses high-profile mix-up at Detroit funeral home

Fieger Law held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss a mix-up of two women whose final arrangements were handled by a Detroit funeral home.

Civil litigation has been filed in Wayne County Circuit Court on behalf of their families, the legal firm said.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 1 p.m. ET. Family members were among those speaking to the news media.

One of the women was cremated before her family knew what had happened.

The legal firm called the circumstances an "incredibly careless act."

One of two women was Kimberlly Kaye Moore, 61, who died on Sept. 3 while under hospice care. The other was Sandra Miller, who died on Sept. 13. The circumstances of their mixup came to light on Sept. 19.

Hutchison Funeral Home, the funeral establishment under discussion, was established in 1979. The family-owned company provides funeral and memorial services, traditional burial, non-traditional burial and cremation options.

Fieger Law is a personal injury firm in Southfield, Michigan.

Funeral establishments in Michigan operate under licenses issued by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.